Emergency services conduct search of River Dee after ‘reports that a teenage boy had gone missing while swimming’

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in Chester.

At around 2.30pm today police received reports that a teenage boy had gone missing while swimming in the River Dee near Lower Park Road.

Five fire engines attended from Chester, Widnes, Powey Lane, Lymm, Frodsham along with a Rescue Unit from Lymm and the boat from Chester.

Police, fire and ambulance are currently at the scene and searches are ongoing.

anyone know why there is helicopters everywhere and fire crews on the river in @ShitChester ? pic.twitter.com/4kOxwlmSky — Eddy Gibson (@eddygibson4) July 22, 2021

The riverbank and Queens Park suspension bridge have been closed and members of the public are advised to avoid the area while the search continues.

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1043545.