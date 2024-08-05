Eluned Morgan: Senedd set to appoint new First Minister on Tuesday

The Senedd is set to nominate a new First Minister for Wales on Tuesday, following Vaughan Gething’s resignation.

Eluned Morgan MS stands as the sole candidate for the position, positioning her to take the helm of Welsh leadership.

Mr Gething announced his resignation less than four months into his tenure, a period marked by significant turbulence.

His departure came following the coordinated resignation of three ministers and the Welsh Government’s chief legal adviser.

Controversies such as a £200,000 donation from a convicted polluter, a lost no-confidence vote, and the dismissal of a minister accused of leaking sensitive information have mired Mr Gethings time in office.

Recall

The Senedd has been recalled for a special session on Tuesday, 6 August, at 11.00 am to nominate a new First Minister.

Mr Gething will formally tender his resignation to the King, with the Llywydd (Presiding Officer) notifying the Senedd once the resignation is officially accepted by the Palace.

A dedicated Plenary session will commence, expected to last around 30 minutes, during which the Llywydd will invite Members to nominate candidates for the First Minister position.

Following her recent election as leader of Welsh Labour, Eluned Morgan MS is anticipated to be nominated by her party group and to become the next First Minister.

Eluned Morgan, also known as Baroness Morgan of Ely, has been a Member of the House of Lords since 2011.

Her position in the Lords does not preclude her from becoming First Minister, as she has been on a leave of absence since 12 May 2021.

In an interview with the BBC, she expressed her intention to “pause” her relationship with the House of Lords during her tenure as First Minister.

Process

Should no other nominations arise, Eluned Morgan will be declared the nominee. In the case of multiple nominations, a roll call vote will be conducted, with additional votes required in the event of a tie.

For more than two candidates, a series of votes will continue until a single candidate secures a majority, with the lowest vote-getter eliminated in each round.

The successful candidate will deliver a short address before the Llywydd concludes the session. The Llywydd will then recommend the nominee to the King for formal appointment.

Upon confirmation, the new First Minister will begin forming their Cabinet, with announcements expected in the following weeks.

A temporary Counsel General may be appointed immediately, but the Senedd must later approve a motion for a permanent appointment.

This debate is expected to occur after the Senedd’s summer recess. Additionally, changes to Senedd postholders, including new Committee Chairs and membership, will follow the new Cabinet announcements, with selections taking place in Plenary.