Posted: Thu 24th Jun 2021

Economy minister pays visit to Airbus and Toyota – “There is much to be positive about for the future”

The economy of North Wales can look ahead to a stronger future, Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething said today on visit to the region.

Mr Gething paid to two of the regions biggest employers, Airbus in Broughton and Toyota on Deeside Industrial Estate.

He visited the A320 production facility at Airbus with Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths, before calling at Toyota.

The Toyota engine play has recently benefited from Welsh Government funding towards plans to invest in new aluminium smelting furnaces which are more energy efficient, reduce waste and help cut carbon emissions.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said: “It’s been a pleasure to visit these two key companies in North East Wales today. ’

“There remain many challenges as we continue to deal with the impact of the pandemic, but there is much to be positive about for the future too.

“I have seen skill, dedication and innovation in the world-leading sites I have visited today.”

“At the start of the pandemic Airbus workers played an important role in the manufacturing of ventilators at the nearby AMRC, and I’m proud that such a skilled and talented workforce is here in North Wales.”

“During the pandemic Toyota also provided PPE to the local community and provided land for testing to take place.”

“It was good to see the innovation at Toyota during the visit and hear about their projects to cut carbon emissions and help make the plant more energy efficient as they work to meet their ambition of being net zero in carbon emissions by 2050”

Minister for Rural Affairs, North Wales and Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths said:

“The skill and state of the art technology which we can see in the workforce at Airbus is something all of North Wales can be proud of. I am focussing on the recovery in North Wales as we deal with the impact of the pandemic, and with the skill and innovation which is here I know we are starting from a strong position.”

“With the North Wales Growth Deal and other developments there is much we can be positive about as we look to a stronger future for the region.”



