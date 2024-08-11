Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 11th Aug 2024

Easyjet flight spotted in holding pattern over Flintshire

An EasyJet flight from Liverpool to Malaga has been spotted flying in a holding pattern over Flintshire this evening.

The Airbus A320, identified as flight EZY41CE, took off from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport at approximately 8:40PM but soon changed its course, beginning a series of circuits over the areas of Bwlchgwyn, Llandegla, and Mold.

As of just after 9.30PM, the aircraft was reported to be still flying at an altitude of 7,000 feet in the holding pattern.

The plane has not broadcast a distress signal, instead transmitting a standard UK transit code.

This suggests that while there may be an issue, it is not an emergency situation.

Unconfirmed reports from those monitoring air traffic control suggest the possibility of a cabin pressure issue on board, though this has not been officially verified.

The plane’s circling pattern—known as a holding pattern—is a procedure often used to burn fuel before a potential return to the airport.

Such manoeuvres typically indicate that the aircraft is preparing to return to its departure point, in this case, Liverpool.

However, no official statement has yet been made by EasyJet regarding the situation.

The image above, taken from Ewloe, shows the plane in its current holding pattern.

