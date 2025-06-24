Deeside.com > News

Early risers queue as Food Warehouse opens in Queensferry

The Food Warehouse opened its new Queensferry store at Deeside Retail Park, today, Tuesday 24 June, with more than 140 shoppers queuing from 4am to be first through the doors.

To mark the opening, the first 150 customers in the queue each received £10 in store vouchers, while the first 200 shoppers through the tills were given a free tray of Ferrero Rochers.

Raffle tickets handed out to anyone queuing before 7.45am saw three winners take home a Tower Panini Press and seven more win a Tower Air Fryer.

Five lucky customers also enjoyed a 90-second “supermarket sweep” trolley dash round the empty store, filling their trolleys free of charge.

Matthew Jones, store manager at Queensferry The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re so pleased to welcome shoppers to our brand new The Food Warehouse store this morning. Everyone was so excited for the grand opening – people were even in the queue from 4am!”

The outlet has created 15 new jobs for the local community.

Kristian Barrett, group retail director at Iceland Foods, added: “We’re thrilled to have opened our new Queensferry store, ensuring even more local residents can get their hands on market-leading deals, alongside a brilliant range of frozen, grocery and fresh foods.”

The store offers multi-buy deals such as three for £3, five for £5 and ten for £10, plus exclusive ranges including Slimming World, Cathedral City and TGI Fridays. Further offers are available via the Iceland Bonus Card app. Store hours are 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Those interested in roles at the new Queensferry store can apply at www.icelandcareers.co.uk

