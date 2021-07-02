Driver arrested on A55 following call from member public concerned about car ‘swerving from lane to lane’

Police have thanked a member of the public who called them after witnessing a driver “swerving from lane to lane” on the A55 in Cheshire this morning.

Officers from the North West Motorway Police unit quickly found the the car on the Chester Southerly By Pass and pulled the driver over.

Police say the driver provided a positive roadside breath test reading of 123 (micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35) three and half times over the limit.

The driver was also found to have no driving license and no insurance, he was subsequently arrested for the alleged offences.

Posting an update on their Facebook page at 9am this morning, a spokesperson for North West Motorway Police said:

“Call from a member of the public reporting a Vehicle swerving from lane to lane on the A55, Chester Southerly By Pass. ”

“The caller was concerned for the drivers safety.”

“Police arrived on scene, driver located.”

“On speaking to the driver – they had no insurance, no driving licence and provided a positive roadside breath test with a reading of 123, the legal limit is 35.”

“A Huge thank you to the caller. #SavedManyLives”

“The Driver is now en route to Custody #Fatal4”