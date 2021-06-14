Disposable barbecues cause three fires in one day in North Wales prompting warning from fire service

Firefighters in North Wales were called to three fires caused by disposable barbecues in one day.

All three incidents occurred yesterday after people failed to get rid of their barbecues safely.

It has led to a safety warning being issued by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

In a post on social media, the fire service said: “We’ve been called to 3 incidents today involving BBQs not being disposed of safely – remember after cooking, make sure your BBQ is cold before moving it.

“Empty ashes onto bare garden soil – NEVER put them straight into a bin.

“Hot ashes can melt the plastic and cause a fire.”