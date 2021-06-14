Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 14th Jun 2021

Disposable barbecues cause three fires in one day in North Wales prompting warning from fire service

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Firefighters in North Wales were called to three fires caused by disposable barbecues in one day.

All three incidents occurred yesterday after people failed to get rid of their barbecues safely.

It has led to a safety warning being issued by North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

In a post on social media, the fire service said: “We’ve been called to 3 incidents today involving BBQs not being disposed of safely – remember after cooking, make sure your BBQ is cold before moving it.

“Empty ashes onto bare garden soil – NEVER put them straight into a bin.

“Hot ashes can melt the plastic and cause a fire.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Off-road bike being ‘ridden dangerously’ around parts of Deeside over weekend seized by police

News

Pupils at three Flintshire High Schools told to self isolate following positive coronavirus cases

News

Mum of Flintshire musician who tragically died spearheads initiative to raise awareness of life-threatening condition

News

Health Minister – All adults in Wales offered a vaccine six weeks ahead of schedule

News

Health board holds special film screening of ‘Heart Attack Know The Symptoms’

News

Glyndwr University football lecturer guides club on European adventure

News

Flint rescue teams scrambled to reports of a kayaker in difficulty in River Dee

News

Deeside politicians back call for independent regulator to “put football back in the hands of fans”

News

Flintshire born actor Jonathan Pryce given knighthood in Queen’s Birthday Honours

News





Read 361,818 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn