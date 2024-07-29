Dinosaurs set to invade Chester again this Summer!

Chester is set to become a prehistoric playground this August as the popular “Roarsome Chester” event returns, promising a roar of family-friendly fun.

Organised by Chester BID, the event will take place on Saturday, 10th August, and Sunday, 18th August, transforming the city centre into a Jurassic adventure.

Families are encouraged to don their best explorer or dinosaur costumes and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #RoarsomeChester.

The highlight of the event will be the dinosaur walkabouts. On Saturday, 10th August, Bumble the Brontosaurus, Zoom, and Baxter the T-Rex will make their appearances, while Sunday, 18th August will feature Bumble, Zoom the T-Rex, and Mega the Megalosaurus.

These magnificent creatures will be strolling around Eastgate Street from 11 am to 3 pm, providing plenty of opportunities for photos and interactions. Little ones will also enjoy meeting baby dinosaurs handled by expert wranglers.

Activity sheets can be downloaded online or picked up at The Visitor Information Centre on Town Hall Square.

Luka Morrell, Business Engagement Manager for Chester BID, expressed enthusiasm for the event: “Over the past few years, Roarsome Chester has become a huge hit, drawing families into the city during the Summer holidays.

Get ready for a great day out with huge dinos stomping around, families dressed up in their best prehistoric wears, and businesses ready to welcome all Dino Hunters!”

The event will also include special SEN sessions on Monday, 19th August, at Storyhouse in The Garret Theatre.

These sessions are free but require booking due to limited spaces, with three 45-minute sessions from 1:30 pm to 4:15 pm.

Children will meet the dinosaurs in a relaxed, fully accessible setting, complete with songs, theatrics, and dino activities.

Adding to the excitement is the return of the Dino Hunt, running from Saturday, 10th August to Sunday, 25th August.

Families can hunt for dinosaurs hidden in 25 local businesses for a chance to win a £50 Chester Gift Card.

To participate, track down at least 10 dinosaurs and submit a completed activity sheet by Monday, 26th August.