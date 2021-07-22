Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 22nd Jul 2021

Updated: Thu 22nd Jul

Despite being called ‘man’s best friend’ – dogs are most likely pet to be abused owners new RSPCA figures show 

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

According to new figures, released by the RSPCA today, dogs are four times more likely to be the victims of intentional harm compared to cats.

While there are an estimated 12 million dogs and 12 million cats being kept as pets in the UK*, dogs are much more likely to be the victims of deliberate cruelty.

As part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, the RSPCA is releasing new figures today that highlight how – despite being called ‘man’s best friend’ – dogs are the most likely pet to be abused by their owners.

From 2016 to 2020, 63,881 incidents of intentional harm involving dogs were reported to the RSPCA’s cruelty line; that’s 34 a day or more than one every hour across England and Wales. In 2020, 7,691 reports of intentional harm against dogs were reported to the RSPCA and, over summer (June – August) in particular, the charity received 2,053 reports.

In Wales, the charity’s officers investigated 504 incidents of deliberate cruelty towards dogs in 2020.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said:

We say we’re a nation of animal-lovers and that dogs are man’s best friend.

And yet, every year, we see many dogs coming into our care bearing the physical and mental scars that were inflicted at the hands of the very people who were meant to keep them safe and love them unconditionally.

Some of the cases I’ve seen have left me in tears and still stay with me today.

Every time my own RSPCA rescue dog, Flo, comes to curl up beside me on the sofa I wonder what she suffered at the hands of people before she was found wandering the streets with a badly broken leg.

“Did someone do that to her deliberately? It doesn’t bear thinking about.

But, tragically, that’s the reality for so many dogs.

We’ve seen some of the most unimaginable cruelty inflicted on these gentle, sweet creatures.

We’ve seen them beaten, drowned, set on fire, and poisoned.

Our officers have been able to save some of them; getting to them just in time and finding them collapsed, bloodied, and hopeless.

Others have died at the hands of their tormentors, but none should experience such cruelty.

The RSPCA gets around 84,000 calls to its cruelty line every month and around 1,500 of those are about intentional cruelty.

But the charity sees a rise in the summer by around 400 calls, on average, per month, which equates to 47 calls every day or two every hour.

Incidents of intentional harm (by pet type)


RSPCA Cymru’s campaign aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline saving animals in desperate need of help as well as raise awareness about how we can all work together to stamp out cruelty for good.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Decision to freeze officers’ pay “deplorable” says North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner

News

Flintshire Councillor “frustrated, drained and disillusioned” with the local authority says he will resign today

News

Plans set out for delivery of urgent and emergency care in Wales “during an exceptionally challenging time for services”

News

Care home visit restrictions eased in Wales as social care recovery plan launched

News

Busy night for Flint Coastguard Rescue team as they deal with 6 incidents in less than 3 hours

News

Royal College of Nursing says 3% pay rise is a bitter blow for NHS staff in Wales

News

Health Minister has announced 3% pay rise for NHS staff in Wales

News

Flintshire pub owners launch appeal over refusal of extension plans

News

North Wales health board begins inviting teenagers who turn 18 within next three months for Covid jab

News





Read 385,536 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn