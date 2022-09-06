Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 6th Sep 2022

Updated: Tue 6th Sep

Denbighshire: Meet the Council face to face in Autumn Jobs Fair

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Denbighshire County Council will be showcasing the wide range of careers and job opportunities available in the county at an Autumn Jobs Fair being hosted in September.

The event will take place on Wednesday, 14 September 3pm to 7pm at the Caledfryn Offices, Smithfield Road, Denbigh (near Morrisons).

There will be an opportunity to meet current employees and managers, learn all about a vacancy before applying, discover the generous employee benefits schemes and explore a variety of current and upcoming vacancies.

There will also be information available about flexible and hybrid working schemes, family friendly working policies, and employee wellbeing support.

The Jobs Fair will focus on front line positions within the Council, with both permanent and fixed term contracts available, and a range of working hours including full time, part time, and term time only opportunities.

Departments across the Council will be attending, providing information on a diverse mix of vacancies, including:

  • Cleaners
  • Catering Assistants
  • Cooks
  • Care Workers
  • Social Workers (Children & Adults)
  • Drivers
  • Waste and Refuse Collection Operatives
  • Admin Officers
  • Customer Services
  • Property Maintenance: Plasterers, Plumbers, Joiners
  • Teaching Assistants
  • School Support Staff

There will also be information about a range of Denbighshire County Council volunteering opportunities.

Councillor Julie Matthews, Cabinet  Lead Member for Corporate Strategy, Policy and Equalities, said: “Opportunities for work have come up as a result of a growth in some teams, as well as additional funding being made available, so it’s an ideal opportunity to come and see us to hear about the opportunities we have across the county.

“The Job Fair is free to attend, and there is parking on site. There has never been a better time to find out why you should work for us”.

All Council jobs are advertised on the website: www.denbighshire.gov.uk/work-for-us, as well as the Swyddi Cyngor Sir Ddinbych or Denbighshire Council Jobs pages on Facebook.

Read Next

  • Firefighters and control room staff across UK to be balloted for strikes over pay
  • North Wales MS supports children and young people for Migraine Awareness Week
  • HMP Berwyn competently run but improvement needed and “plagued” by staff shortages inspectors say
  • Liz Truss: these two daunting challenges sit right at the top of the new prime minister’s in-tray

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com


    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Firefighters and control room staff across UK to be balloted for strikes over pay

    News

    North Wales MS supports children and young people for Migraine Awareness Week

    News

    HMP Berwyn competently run but improvement needed and “plagued” by staff shortages inspectors say

    News

    Liz Truss: these two daunting challenges sit right at the top of the new prime minister’s in-tray

    News

    Ground-breaking strategy aims to deliver step change for women in the justice system in North Wales

    News

    Mold: Elderly woman seriously injured following incident involving a dog

    News

    Life-saving defibrillator removed after cabinet vandalised in Mold town centre

    News

    Cyclist needed hip replacement after Mostyn road rage driver crashed into him before driving off

    News

    Chester man charged with sex offences against 13-year-old girl

    News




    Read 459,580 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn