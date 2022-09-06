Denbighshire: Meet the Council face to face in Autumn Jobs Fair

Listen to this article

Denbighshire County Council will be showcasing the wide range of careers and job opportunities available in the county at an Autumn Jobs Fair being hosted in September.

The event will take place on Wednesday, 14 September 3pm to 7pm at the Caledfryn Offices, Smithfield Road, Denbigh (near Morrisons).

There will be an opportunity to meet current employees and managers, learn all about a vacancy before applying, discover the generous employee benefits schemes and explore a variety of current and upcoming vacancies.

There will also be information available about flexible and hybrid working schemes, family friendly working policies, and employee wellbeing support.

The Jobs Fair will focus on front line positions within the Council, with both permanent and fixed term contracts available, and a range of working hours including full time, part time, and term time only opportunities.

Departments across the Council will be attending, providing information on a diverse mix of vacancies, including:

Cleaners

Catering Assistants

Cooks

Care Workers

Social Workers (Children & Adults)

Drivers

Waste and Refuse Collection Operatives

Admin Officers

Customer Services

Property Maintenance: Plasterers, Plumbers, Joiners

Teaching Assistants

School Support Staff

There will also be information about a range of Denbighshire County Council volunteering opportunities.

Councillor Julie Matthews, Cabinet Lead Member for Corporate Strategy, Policy and Equalities, said: “Opportunities for work have come up as a result of a growth in some teams, as well as additional funding being made available, so it’s an ideal opportunity to come and see us to hear about the opportunities we have across the county.

“The Job Fair is free to attend, and there is parking on site. There has never been a better time to find out why you should work for us”.

All Council jobs are advertised on the website: www.denbighshire.gov.uk/work-for-us, as well as the Swyddi Cyngor Sir Ddinbych or Denbighshire Council Jobs pages on Facebook.

Read Next