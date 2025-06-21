Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn calls for North Wales to front green revolution

Hannah Blythyn MS has called on the Welsh Government to ensure North Wales leads the green industrial revolution, highlighting projects in her Delyn constituency and across the region.

During a Senedd debate on the Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee’s report into the green economy, the Delyn MS drew attention to real examples from North Wales that show how climate action and community benefit can go hand in hand.

“In Holywell, we’ve seen first-hand what local green investment can do. Thanks to support from Ynni Cymru, Holywell Town Football Club has become energy self-sufficient, with solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps and LED lighting cutting running costs by 80%.

But the impact goes far beyond energy. The club is reinvesting those savings into grassroots sports, improving local facilities, and even running a Jobs Growth Wales+ woodwork skills programme for local young people.”

Ms Blythyn also praised North Wales businesses such as Hafod Renewable Energy, which recently installed solar panels for a food producer on Ynys Môn. Based near St Asaph and operating across the region, the company brings jobs, skills and supply chain opportunities to North Wales.

In Flintshire, the Port of Mostyn has been at the forefront of offshore windfarm construction and is set to play a crucial role in the next generation of floating offshore wind turbines. The project will create 130 jobs during construction and 300 permanent jobs when it becomes operational in 2027. Plans are under way to expand the port with a new deep-water berth to support floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea.

Ms Blythyn has called on the Welsh Government to go further in supporting community-led and small business-led initiatives, and to ensure that planning, grid infrastructure and access to funding do not hold back local ambition.

“As a proud North Walian, I strongly believe in the potential for my part of the country to be at the vanguard of the green industrial revolution, investing in our people and places, and bringing broader benefits for both the economy and the environment, whether that’s the expansion of the port of Mostyn to build a new berth capable of handling the next generation of floating offshore wind turbines, or Gwynt y Môr, Rhyl Flats and North Hoyle, new tidal stream energy projects, and much more.”

