A55 in Flintshire – All lanes are now clear, traffic has eased following earlier three vehicle collision

Previous Update: There are long queues on the A55 from Ewloe following a collision.

One lane is reported to be closed at J34 Ewloe.

Congestion is back to J33A (Northop Hall West).

There is queuing traffic along the A494 back to New Brighton.

Drivers on the A55 who have looked to divert away from the A55 congestion via Northop are also facing long delays along Holywell Road.

State of things on the A55 from J34 Ewloe – Dealys of around 24mins E/B heading, A494 Queuing back to New Brighton and 25 mins delays for those who have come off the A55 and trying to access the A494 at Ewloe from Northop.. https://t.co/W7R1mTCLA8 pic.twitter.com/Yhf6767lul — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) October 16, 2023

Earlier report: Traffic disruption has hit the A55 in Flintshire following an accident involving three vehicles.

The eastbound lane, specifically lane three out of the three lanes, at Junction 34 near Ewloe is currently blocked, causing a ripple effect of delays for motorists.

The incident has led to over two miles of queuing traffic, and delays estimated at 16 minutes, although this is increasing.

A traffic report for the area states: "One lane blocked and queueing traffic due to accident, three vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound at J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane three (Of three) is blocked."

