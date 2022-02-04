#Defibuary campaign launched that could help you to save a life

A month-long campaign that could equip you with the skills and confidence to save a life has been launched.

#Defibuary, which is held by the Welsh Ambulance Service, is an annual online drive that aims to familiarise the public with the symptoms of heart attack and cardiac arrest and how to treat these two different emergencies.

In Wales, 80 per cent cardiac arrests occur in the home, so knowing what to do and being familiar with Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and how to use a defibrillator can improve the chances of survival for a loved one.

Heart attack symptoms include:

Patient usually conscious

A feeling of pressure

Pain

Burning in the chest

Central chest pain which may radiate into the back, jaw and arms

Sweating

Breathlessness

Heart attack – what to do:

Call 999 immediately

Sit the patient down

Keep them at rest

Keep them calm

Cardiac arrest symptoms:

Sudden collapse

Stop breathing normally

Cardiac arrest – what to do

Cardiac arrest – what to do:

Call 999 immediately and listen closely to the call handler

Begin CPR immediately

You’ll be told if there is a defibrillator nearby and asked if someone there can go and collect it

Fiona Maclean, the Trust’s Public Engagement and Community Involvement Manager, leads the #Defibuary campaign.

She said: “Defibuary is all about education and taking away the fears people may have in dealing with occurrences of heart attack or cardiac arrest.

“Key to this is for people to be able to recognise the symptoms of both and we have created a series of easy-to-understand slides which we will publish on Twitter and Facebook that are a great tool for the public to save and use as reference.

“We have also produced a handy video this year which demonstrates the correct procedures for CPR and shows how and when to use a defibrillator.

“Of course, once a 999 call has been made, one of our skilled call handlers will always stay on the line with you and talk you through every step of the way.”

A vital tool available to almost every community in Wales are Public Access Defibrillators (PADS). You may recognise these portable life-saving devices sited in in public areas.

In cases of cardiac arrest when the heart has stopped pumping blood around the body, a defibrillator will give you step by step instructions on what to do and will only deliver a shock if the person needs it.

Defibrillators are easy to use and are designed to be used by anyone. You cannot cause any harm to the person.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has access to 6,047 registered PADS across the country and in emergency situations will direct a bystander to the nearest available resource.

Some 2,700 of these PADS are without a ‘Guardian’ or somebody who looks after and checks on the condition of them and carries out tasks such as changing the batteries and pads after use to ensure they are always ‘Rescue Ready’.

You can register to become a Guardian by visiting The Circuit defibrillator registration network.

The training video produced by the Welsh Ambulance Service can be viewed below:

Also look out for the educational slides across the @WelshAmbulance Twitter account and the Public Engagement and Community Involvement team’s @WelshAmbPECI feed too and get sharing to spread the life-saving advice.