“Defects identified” in new A483 road surface – “corrective resurfacing” likely in springtime

After an inspection on Thursday it has been officially admitted there are infact ‘defects’ with the new A483 road surface, that will likely require “corrective resurfacing” in the springtime.

As our sister site reported last week the issues over the newly laid tarmac have been voiced strongly locally, with the undulating nature of the new road surface clear for those using it at the 40mph speed limit or lower.

Wrexham.com relayed the local concerns to Welsh Government who immediately ordered a full closure last Thursday evening for a detailed inspection.

Is there an issue? We have passed on your concerns over the ‘bumpy bypass’ works – and the A483 will close for inspection https://t.co/bRziKQ2W1O pic.twitter.com/EAeyr1YB77 — Wrexham.com (@wrexham) November 16, 2021

Traffic Wales have said tonight, “Further tests identified defects within some sections of the northbound surfacing. We will work with the contractor to rectify these issues.”

“Corrective resurfacing is likely to go ahead in the springtime when temperatures are higher to ensure that it can be laid to specification. In the meantime, measures will be in place to ensure people can travel on this section of the road safely”

There is no detail on what the ‘measures’ will be to ensure safe travel, with a speed limit in place already of 40MPH, and if there is any indication that the carriageway has been deemed unsafe in its current state.

Despite indications the results from Thursday’s inspection would be shared to Wrexham.com, Welsh Government have not been in touch. We have approached them for comment.

Top pic: Work goes on yesterday on the southbound carriageway.