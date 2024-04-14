Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 14th Apr 2024

Deeside volunteers raise £13,300 for Cancer Research

The Deeside Volunteers Committee for Cancer Research UK recently held its annual cheque presentation, announcing a significant achievement in their fundraising efforts.

The dedicated team has successfully raised £13,300 through various events, directly benefiting the local region.

Wendy Mitchell-Craig, a committed member of the small but mighty committee, expressed immense pride in their accomplishment. “The money we help raise stays local to the people, ensuring that our efforts directly support our community,” she said.

The committee, which includes passionate locals like Ray Wolley and Anne Evans, orchestrates a range of activities to gather funds.

One of the highlights is Ray’s annual row from Connah’s Quay to Chester, an event that has become a community favourite.

Additional efforts include hosting parties, quizzes, and welcoming donations from supporters.

Meetings are held monthly on the first Tuesday at the Navy Club in Connah’s Quay.

These gatherings are open to anyone interested in lending their support to this vital cause. “If anybody would like to join, then they can call me,” Wendy adds, extending an open invitation to potential new members.

Their hard work doesn’t just stop at fundraising.

The group also engages the community with social activities, exemplified by their recent charity quiz held at the Navy Club in March.

If anybody would like to join the group they can call Wendy on 07711534875.

