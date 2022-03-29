Deeside Vaccination Centre closes after delivering more than 220,000 doses

Staff and volunteers from Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre have thanked the community for their support as the centre closed this week.

The vaccination centre, which opened in January 2021 at Deeside Leisure Centre, has played a key role in the fight against COVID-19, and has been hailed a great success by delivering more than 220,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The region’s largest ever vaccination programme has seen thousands of people from the NHS, trade unions, local authorities, the emergency services and the military involved in the mammoth roll-out.

Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre has been supported by dozens of volunteers who have gifted their time and helped deliver the vaccination roll-out as quickly and as effectively as possible.

Thomas Halpin, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme Manager, said: “This week we saw the doors close for the last time at Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre, and I want to thank all the staff and volunteers for making the centre such a success, and I hope everyone can take a moment to celebrate.”

“I’d also like to thank the community for their support as well as their patience during the time we have been located within their leisure centre.”

“The vaccination staff have worked tirelessly over the last 15 months to protect a large majority of the population of North Wales, the success of this centre highlights the dedication and hard work of the whole team to protect the people of Wrexham and Flintshire.”

“The achievements of this centre, and the vaccination programme, is down to all the teams working on site, and in the background, including HR, estates, IT, pharmacies, communications, and those who were deployed from their usual jobs to the vaccination programme – we thank them all.”

“We have opened five smaller sites in towns across Flintshire, which we hope will reduce travel time for the majority of people and improve access to the vaccine.”

Karen, Interim Assistant Area Director Community Services (East), said: “It’s been an honour to have worked on the vaccination programme from the very early days of securing Deeside Leisure Centre as a vaccination site, and helping to get it operational.”

“I would like to thank Flintshire County Council and Aura Leisure, for supporting the vaccination programme throughout the last 18 months and enabling us to utilise this great space. ”

“I acknowledge that the ice rink has remained closed to the people of North Wales for the vaccination programme and we are immensely grateful for their support.”

“I also recognise the challenges that the local community has experienced with large numbers of people accessing the site to receive their vaccinations at peak times. ”

“I would particularly like to thank the residents who live adjacent and access their homes through the site, I know the security and volume of traffic at times has been a challenge for them.”

“The vaccination team at Deeside has been phenomenal. Their flexile, adaptable, positive attitude has enabled us to deliver the highest number of vaccines on any one site in North Wales.”

“I am so proud of the achievement and look forward to working with many of them within the new model where we will be delivering vaccinations across a range of locations in Flintshire.”

Leah Williams, COVID-19 Vaccination Project Lead (East), said: “Since the centre first opened in January 2021 over 220,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been given.”

“This is due to the phenomenal efforts from so many people and has helped give local people an increased protection from the virus, enabling our communities to get back to some sense of normality, and save countless lives.”

Leader of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Ian Roberts, said: “I would like to thank each and every person who worked tirelessly to make the mass vaccination programme a success.”

“All the people who worked behind the scenes to repurpose Deeside Leisure Centre without whom it couldn’t have happened, the doctors, nurses, support staff and volunteers for getting jabs into people’s arms and everyone who turned out to receive their jabs to protect themselves and everyone around them. ”

“We are all aware that COVID has not gone away, but without a doubt the speedy roll out of vaccinations has been a driving force in getting us to where we are today, learning to live with the virus. ”

“For anyone who’s not yet had a vaccination, don’t worry it’s never too late.

“Although the Mass Vaccination Centre at Deeside has closed its doors, Flintshire County Council continues to work with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and other partners to provide access to local community facilities, from where the work of this valuable vaccination programme will continue.”

Where to get a jab..

Local community clinics in Flintshire are open for first, second and booster doses, every week for booked appointments between 10am-4pm. Book now by calling 03000 840004:

Monday – Flint Town Hall, Market Square, Flint, CH6 5NW

– St Peter’s church, Rosehill, Holywell, CH8 7TL

Tuesday – Bistre Community Centre, Nant Mawr Road, Buckley, CH7 2PX

Wednesday – Ewloe Sports and Social Club, Old Mold Road, Ewloe, Deeside, CH5 3AU

Thursday – Flint Town Hall, Market Square, Flint, CH6 5NW

– Daniel Owen Centre, Earl Road, Mold, CH7 1AP

Friday – Ewloe Sports and Social Club, Old Mold Road, Ewloe, Deeside, CH5 3AU

Saturday – Daniel Owen Centre, Earl Road, Mold, CH7 1AP

Sunday – Bistre Community Centre, Nant Mawr Road, Buckley, CH7 2PX