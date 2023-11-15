Deeside Round Table Santa float dates and locations revealed

Deeside Round Table has revealed the dates and locations for this years much-anticipated Santa float.

Starting November 25, Santa, along with a group of dedicated volunteer elves, will make his way through Deeside, marking an 18-night tour that promises to deliver joy and festivities to the local community.

The annual tradition, which garners community support and anticipation each year, begins its journey in Broughton.

It's an event that not only delights children and families but also brings together the community in a collective celebration of the festive spirit.

The Round Table volunteers, known for their commitment to local causes, have once again organised this event to ensure that every penny raised through donations goes back into the community.

Residents are encouraged to join in the festivities at the starting points announced for each date, where Santa will be present for at least 30 minutes before proceeding along the route.

While the team will endeavor to cover as many areas as possible, they advise those keen on seeing Santa to arrive at the designated starting points to avoid disappointment.

A spokesperson said: After an amazingly successful 2022 we look forward to seeing you all on our 2023 travels! Please don't forget our elves would be grateful for any donations in their buckets and shakers."

Here are the dates and locations: