Deeside MS calls on men to take ‘White Ribbon promise’ ahead 6 Nations kick off this weekend

Jack Sargeant MS has urged men to take the White Ribbon promise ahead of the major rugby tournament that kicks off this weekend.

The Alyn and Deeside MS is an ambassador for White Ribbon UK, the leading charity engaging with men and boys to help end violence against women.

White Ribbon Ambassadors are men volunteers who engage with other men and boys to call out abusive and sexist behaviour among their friends, colleagues, and communities to promote a culture of equality and respect.

Research shows that calls to domestic abuse helplines increase dramatically following major sporting events, with alcohol fuelling violence.

Police forces in Wales have seen reports of abuse increase by as much as 76% when Wales have played England in recent years.

Jack Sargeant said: “I know many people will be excited for the 6 Nations to get started and to cheer on Wales, but it is important to remember that this will not be a safe and enjoyable time for everyone.

“Violence against women continues to be a serious problem in Wales and spikes in domestic abuse cases around major sporting events is a real concern.

“You can be part of a culture shift for the better by making the White Ribbon promise never to never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please call the live fear free helpline on 0808 80 10 800.

[Feature image: principalitystadium.wales]