Posted: Wed 20th Oct 2021

Deeside man who assaulted rail security staff because “they looked like they were Taliban” handed suspended sentence

A 52 year old Deeside man who assaulted two members of rail security staff in Liverpool because he claimed “looked like they were Taliban” has been handed a suspended sentence.

Paul Michael Taylor, from Plas Albion, Connahs Quay, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and possession of cannabis and received an eight week sentence suspended for 12 months at Sefton Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 8 October.

He must also wear an electronic tag for six week and pay court costs of £85 and £200 compensation.

The court heard how on Saturday 24 July, British Transport Police officers were called to following reports of an assault on a member of security staff.

When officers attempted to prevent Taylor from leaving the station he became aggressive, clenching his fists and resisting arrest.

It later emerged that Taylor had punched the security staff member in the chest and thrown a trainer shoe at another staff member, hitting him in the chest.

Once arrested Taylor was searched and a snap bag containing a small amount herbal cannabis was found.

Police said: “In interview Taylor claimed he assaulted the men because they looked like they were Taliban before offering apologies for his behaviour, claiming to be sickened by his actions.”

Investigating officer PC Leah Davin said: “No one should be subject to violence or abuse on the railway, particularly while carrying out their job.”

“This was an unprovoked assault of two members of security staff going about their duties.”

“Taylor’s explanation that he was intoxicated at the time after an all day drinking session is no excuse for his appalling behaviour.”



