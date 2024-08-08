Deeside man charged with alleged malicious communications connected with “ongoing national tensions”

South Flintshire Police have charged a Deeside man with alleged malicious communications following a submission to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Richard David Williams, 34, of Maes Deri, Ewloe, has been remanded in custody and is set to appear before Llandudno Magistrates Court tomorrow, Friday, August 9.

North Wales Police said: “This investigation followed the posting of material on a social media site and was connected with the ongoing national tensions.

“We will respect the court process and withhold from further comment regarding this case, at this time.”

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman said: “I would like to remind the public of North Wales that we take any allegation of criminality, whether committed online or in person, extremely seriously. Those who post in a suspected criminally irresponsible way will be located, swiftly investigated, and where appropriate, charged.”

Separately, officers from Cheshire Police have arrested a woman in relation to a social media post containing inaccurate information about the identity of the attacker in the Southport murders.

The 55-year-old woman from near Chester was arrested earlier today, Thursday, 8 August, on suspicion of publishing written material to stir up racial hatred (S19 of the Public Order Act 1986) and false communications (S179 Online Safety Act 2023).

She is currently being held in police custody where she is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Chief Superintendent Alison Ross said: “We have all seen the violent disorder that has taken place across the UK over the past week, much of which has been fuelled by malicious and inaccurate communications online. It’s a stark reminder of the dangers of posting information on social media platforms without checking the accuracy. It also acts as a warning that we are all accountable for our actions, whether that be online or in person.”