Posted: Wed 14th Aug 2024

Deeside man admits to racist social media posts during recent riots

A 33-year-old Deeside man has admitted making racially charged posts on Facebook during the recent riots in England and Northern Ireland.

Daniel Kingsley, of Aston, has been charged with publishing online material to stir up racial hatred.

He made two racist posts on Facebook dated between August 7 and 11 about immigration

According to the BBC, The posts were especially concerning, prosecutor Gareth Parry told the court, due to their nature and the “identification of certain areas where there are a number of Indian and other food outlets which he appeared to be referencing”.

“It’s a serious matter likely to attract a custodial sentence,” he added.

District judge Gwyn Jones said there was mention of a number of properties in the Deeside area.

He pleaded guilty at Llandudno Magistrates Court on Wednesday to publishing written material, threatening, abusive or insulting, intending to stir up racial hatred.

Kingsley was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

