Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Jun 2021

Updated: Fri 11th Jun

Deeside Leisure Centre to host Covid-19 vaccine drop-in sessions over the weekend

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

If you’re over 18 and yet to have the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a ‘drop-in’ session is taking place at Deeside Leisure Centre later this weekend.

Two sessions, on Saturday and Sunday, are scheduled to take place for those who are yet to have had a first dose of the vaccination.

The drop-in sessions are for all Flintshire and Wrexham residents and the jab will be offered on a “first-come-first-served” basis, no appointment is needed.

Betsi Cadawaldar Health Board shared details of the sessions on its Facebook page, a post this morning states:

“If you are aged 18 years and above, and have not yet had your first dose of the vaccination we are inviting you to attend a COVID-19 vaccination drop-in session on Saturday 12 June and Sunday 13 June at Deeside Leisure Centre from 8:30am to 6pm. ”

“The session is available for Wrexham and Flintshire residents to get their first vaccination, who may have had difficulty already attending due to their work commitments.”

“There are a limited number of vaccines available so this is offered on a first-come, first served basis. ”

“No appointment is needed, but please be prepared to wait and queue. ”

“If you have an existing appointment please keep to the original date.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Chester Zoo unveils new exhibition of giant, interactive art installations, all made from RUBBISH and WASTE

News

Asda named UK’s lowest-priced supermarket for 24th year in a row

News

Housing company launches appeal after controversial plans to build almost 100 new homes in Flintshire refused

News

Consultation begins on huge carbon capture scheme that would see 20 mile long pipeline built through Deeside

News

Hub offering support to those hit hardest by the pandemic to open in Flintshire

News

Sports stars in Wales urge people to play in support of NSPCC’s Childhood Day

News

New local vaccination centre will open in Holywell on Saturday

News

New warning as public targeted in mobile phone scam

News

Two cases of rare viral infection monkeypox identified in North Wales

News





Read 376,678 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn