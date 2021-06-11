Deeside Leisure Centre to host Covid-19 vaccine drop-in sessions over the weekend

If you’re over 18 and yet to have the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, a ‘drop-in’ session is taking place at Deeside Leisure Centre later this weekend.

Two sessions, on Saturday and Sunday, are scheduled to take place for those who are yet to have had a first dose of the vaccination.

The drop-in sessions are for all Flintshire and Wrexham residents and the jab will be offered on a “first-come-first-served” basis, no appointment is needed.

Betsi Cadawaldar Health Board shared details of the sessions on its Facebook page, a post this morning states:

“If you are aged 18 years and above, and have not yet had your first dose of the vaccination we are inviting you to attend a COVID-19 vaccination drop-in session on Saturday 12 June and Sunday 13 June at Deeside Leisure Centre from 8:30am to 6pm. ”

“The session is available for Wrexham and Flintshire residents to get their first vaccination, who may have had difficulty already attending due to their work commitments.”

“There are a limited number of vaccines available so this is offered on a first-come, first served basis. ”

“No appointment is needed, but please be prepared to wait and queue. ”

“If you have an existing appointment please keep to the original date.”