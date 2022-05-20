Deeside Industrial Estate Park and Ride service unavailable over next two day

The Deeside Industrial Estate Park and Ride service will be unavailable over the next two day, Flintshire council has said.

The facility, which has parking for 275 cars will be out of action today, Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21 due to unforeseen circumstances.

A council spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Park and Ride service that operates on the Deeside Industrial Park will be unavailable on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st of May 2022. ”

“This will also affect passengers who use the service to connect from the Arriva 5 into Zone 2 and 3 of the park.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and confirm that services will resume on Monday 23rd of May.”