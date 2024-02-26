Deeside groups benefit from Anwyl Homes £5,000 fund

Anwyl Homes has announced the distribution of a £5,000 fund among eight Deeside community projects through its ‘Love From Anwyl’ scheme.

The initiative is part of Anwyl’s commitment to the redevelopment of the former RAF Sealand site, now known as The Airfields, near their Summers Bridge development.

Anwyl has now distributed funds to support:

The Special Ears Fund, which provides community activities and support for deaf children

Groundwork NW, to cover the cost of food vouchers

The Stories of Shotton Works Community Project, an arts project around the area’s industrial heritage

Shotton boxing club, to cover new equipment costs

Home-Start Flintshire, to cover stay and play sessions for local families

Art & Soul Tribe CIC, to support men’s mental health club sessions

Aura Wales, to provide orienteering at Wepre Park

Sandycroft CP School, to purchase new musical instruments

One of the projects to receive funding was The Stories of Shotton Works Community Project, a performance art installation designed to share stories around steelmaking in Shotton and the industrial history of the area.

Kate Roberts, creative arts practitioner, said: “We’re so grateful to Anwyl for this donation and support. This area has such a rich industrial heritage and it’s important to preserve that and create a legacy for current and future generations. This funding will go a long way towards developing the project and sharing more stories about steelmaking at Shotton.”

Anwyl’s development has been named Summers Bridge, in recognition of John Summers and Sons, the founders of Shotton Steelworks, who helped to bring industry and prosperity to the area from the late 19th century. The Summers family also built almost 300 homes in nearby Garden City to house workers in the 1920s.

Amy Lloyd, regional marketing executive, explained: “Anwyl is a thoughtful homebuilder and we recognise that we have a part to play in shaping the future of the communities we’re building in. As our way of giving back, we’ve gifted £5,000 to eight very worthy causes and projects in the Deeside area.

“While this community has an exciting future, it was great to attend The Stories of Shotton Works Community Project’s recent performance art installation and celebrate its past. We’re so pleased to have been able to support the project, which is bringing the stories of making and coating steel at Shotton to life.”

Love From Anwyl is a voluntary scheme attached to the 183 homes Anwyl is building at Summers Bridge. The fund is now closed to new applicants.

