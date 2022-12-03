Deeside food production company gives students insight into business world

Managers from a local food production company visited Ysgol Treffynnon to talk to students about the production process and the role of technology within the business.

Around forty year 9 business studies and ICT students participated in the visit by 2 Sisters Food Group in Deeside, which was organised through Careers Wales.

Gregory Gouri , HR manager, and Miroslava Koleva, production manager, gave a presentation describing the company’s production process, as well as explaining how they appoint and train their staff, and the apprenticeship programme that the company offers.

They also discussed the importance of ICT within their business, and how the current economic climate is having an impact on their business and their products.

Afterwards, the students too part in a question and answer session, and completed a quiz with an overview of the information from the presentation including facts and figures about the business. At the end of the visit, every student was given a goody bag which contained a branded flask.

Natalie Holmes, business and ICT teacher and careers coordinator, helped facilitate the visit. She said: “This was a fantastic opportunity for students to gain an insight into the workings of a real-life food production company.

“Gregory and Miroslava gave an excellent overview of the business and linked their production and business activities into the topics we cover in class really well, which will support the students’ understanding of business and ICT.

“The students were thoroughly engaged to learn the processes, understand the end destination for the products, and learn how modern technology plays such an important role in all aspects of the business.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Gregory and Miroslava for such an enjoyable, informative visit.”

Kayleigh Brummel, Careers Wales, said: “Careers Wales plans and facilitates employer led events for secondary schools across Wales to inform, motivate and inspire young people about their career opportunities.

“Presentations like the 2 Sister’s one at Ysgol Treffynnon help to improve a learner’s knowledge and perception of various sectors and industry and develop their understanding of different jobs. Such visits help them to understand the link between their studies and the world of work.”

Other trips coming up for the business and ICT students include visiting Liverpool City Centre, Ardagh Engineering in Deeside, and Airbus UK, Broughton.

