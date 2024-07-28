Deeside Dragons U16 girls’ ice hockey team receives new kits from online electricals giant AO

Deeside Dragons, a youth ice hockey team has received new kits funded by online electricals retailer AO.

Sixteen players on the newly formed U16 girls’ ice hockey team are set to benefit after Deeside Dragons was selected by AO to receive a share of a six-figure funding pot.

This initiative is part of the Bolton-based company’s pledge to make sport accessible for nearly half a million children over the next five years.

Two of the players, 11-year-old Violet Lennon and her 13-year-old sister Autumn, are particularly excited.

Their father, Michael Lennon, who works in AO’s logistics team, submitted the successful funding bid.

He expressed his gratitude, saying, “The kits look absolutely incredible, and the girls all love them. The U18 boys were waiting to come on for their training session as we were taking pictures, and they were all very jealous that the girls were sponsored by AO.”

“We can’t thank AO enough for providing us with this kit, which means we will be the envy of the league when we turn up to games,” Michael added.

AO launched its grassroots programme last year, initially inviting staff to apply for funding for youth sports teams close to their hearts, before opening it up to the public.

The programme allows community-led youth sports teams across the country to apply to have AO’s iconic smile logo on the front of their shirts, with their kits funded by the company.

Successful teams receive their kits from the UK’s number one teamwear specialist, KitKing.

Vicky Monk, AO’s group marketing director, shared her enthusiasm for the programme: “It’s amazing seeing the AO smile on kits up and down the country.”

“We are incredibly passionate about creating opportunities for young people who may not otherwise get the chances they deserve.”

“We’re really proud that through this grassroots programme and our existing sponsorships, such as JagTag, Lancashire Cricket’s county age-groups, and BLGC, we can make sport accessible to almost half a million children in the next five years.”

Interested grassroots clubs are able to apply for funding through the retailer’s portal.