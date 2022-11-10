Deeside Dragons’ eagerly awaited return home put on ice as technical issues hold up rink opening

Technical issues with machinery at Deeside Ice Rink have stalled the Deeside Dragons’ eagerly awaited return home.

Ice hockey fans in Deeside will have to wait until next month at the earliest to watch the Dragons in action at the leisure centre ice rink.

The team has been forced to cancel its next seven matches as a result of the delay but said it is committed to completing their league fixtures.

Aura – the not-for-profit company that manages most of the leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire has been gearing up to reopen Ice Rink after being closed for over two and a half years.

The ice rink was commandeered by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and converted into a hospital at the start of the pandemic.

The hospital was stood down in March last year but the ice rink continued to be used as a mass vaccination clinic.

Following the decommissioning of the vaccination centre, work began to bring the ice rink and arena back up to their original state.

Deeside Dragons had been prevented from playing during the long-term closure of the ice rink.

But after confirmation that the rink will be back in place this year, the club was accepted into the National Ice Hockey League’s Division One North.

The first home fixture at the Deeside Ice Arena was pencilled in for this week, November 13 with a match against Solway Sharks.

But Aura had been clear from the outset that it wasn’t able to give a firm re-opening date for the rink.

The opening of the ice rink has been hampered by technical issues with “plant and lead times on parts.”

Dragons General Manager Shaun Bebbington said, “it is deeply frustrating that we have been affected by the completion date on the Deeside ice rink being available for both training and games.”

The rink has been fully renovated, with a brand-new board system including full glass and high-level netting which Shaun said provided “a fantastic facility.”

“However, technical issues with plant and lead times on parts have set our return to home ice back.” He said.

The team, who have had to play all their matches on the road, has been assured that when the parts arrive “work will commence immediately.”

Shaun said. “The Aura facility and management have been fully supportive of keeping us informed of the issues.”

“The situation is out of their hands and the onus lies with the Health Board and the main contractor to return the rink facility to full working order as was promised.”

Cancelled matches

The Dragons have now had to cancel the next seven games, five of which were scheduled to be played in Deeside.

Shaun said: “We started this season knowing that eight away games before our first home game would test our finances, but we put everything we could into place ensuring we started the season with the best intentions.”

“Without home games scheduled this has unfortunately impacted our ability to continue with fixtures until our new scheduled home opener date of the 10th of December versus the Nottingham Lions.”

Shaun said: “We spoke with the National Ice Hockey League management on the 30th of October when we heard about the delay and await guidance on our situation.”

“The club are committed to completing our league fixtures and would like to thank Aura for making alternative dates available for us to complete these games.”

“Covid-19 has impacted us more than any other team in the country, and we have been unsuccessful in finding club support in returning from the pandemic, either financially through grants as many clubs have, or any other means when re-establishing the Welsh Ice Hockey Club to compete once again.”

He said: “I would also like to thank our commercial partners and our fantastic supporters, Aura and the NIHL Management Team for their understanding during this challenging time.”

“We will reach out to sponsors and supporters who have purchased season tickets to discuss the new schedule once we have this confirmed.”

A spokesperson for Aura said: “In early October, Aura shared that it was hopeful reinstatement works in the ice arena will be successfully completed over the next couple of months. This remains the case.”

“We are not able to provide a confirmed re-opening date at present. As soon as we are in a position to share further information regarding the re-opening of the ice arena we will do so at the earliest opportunity as we are fully aware that our loyal ice skating customers are excited at the prospect of returning.”

