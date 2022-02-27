Deeside collection point for emergency items as Ukraine war spawns refugee crisis

A collection point has been set up in Deeside for people to send urgently required winter clothes, blankets and medicines for those fleeing the fighting in Ukraine.

Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.

Vladimir Putin shocked the world when he launched an invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

At least 150,000 people have fled into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said Saturday.

It is estimated the number could reach between three and five million with those fleeing for their lives needing immediate shelter, protection and safety.

The Polish Integration Support Centre is coordinating a collection of warm clothing, sleeping bags, blankets, first aid kids, hygiene products, children’s clothes and toys.

Cllr Bernie Attridge said an emergency collection point will be open at Nanny Biscuit Pantry based at Connahs Quay Cricket Club Monday till Friday 9.30am till 12.30pm.

Sealand Councillor Christine Jones said residents in her ward want to set up a collection point in the community, “so people can donate emergency items to send to Ukraine.”

She said: “I am trying to get the Youth Club in Sandy Lane. If anyone can offer another building we would be grateful.”

“We have offers of help to deliver to the main collection areas.”

“Please help in any way you can. We have many people living in Sealand and Garden City, who have family and friends, who are affected by the conflict and need our help.”

Ryan Reynolds

The owner of Wrexham Football Club said he will be matching up to $1million (£745,711) in donations to the United Nations Refugee Agency as Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensifies.

When people donate tothe United Nations Refugee Agency appeal, their “compassionate gift” will be matched by Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively “dollar for dollar.”

In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ https://t.co/xCFL1Lptuw https://t.co/CHp48E1KLQ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 26, 2022

Flintshire Council has said it is ready to support any refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine if asked by UK and Welsh governments.

The Leader of Flintshire County Council, Councillor Ian Roberts, told Deeside.com:

“I am sure many of us are shocked and saddened by the events unfolding in Ukraine and hope and pray for a peaceful solution to this crisis.”

“As a County of Sanctuary, Flintshire stands ready to support any actions that the UK and Welsh Governments ask us to take with regard to supporting refugees involved in this terrible situation.”

Charities have urged the UK government to welcome refugees from the conflict in Ukraine.

Charities, including Save The Children and Amnesty International, have called on ministers to provide sanctuary for those fleeing the conflict.

In a letter to The Times, they warned that the war in Ukraine could be “the most significant European conflict since the collapse of Yugoslavia”.

“A generation ago, the UK saved the lives of thousands of families from the Balkans through an evacuation and resettlement programme,” they said.

“The government should now respond with a well-resourced initiative working with councils across the country, to welcome Ukrainians who need sanctuary.”

You can contact Cllr Jones here: christine.m.jones@flintshire.gov.uk