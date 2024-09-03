Deeside based Redrow shortlisted for three top housebuilder awards

Deeside homebuilder Redrow has been shortlisted for three awards at the upcoming Housebuilder Awards 2024, a major event celebrating excellence in the residential development sector across the UK.

The Ewloe-based company has been recognised in the categories of Best Customer Satisfaction Initiative, Best Marketing Initiative, and Best Community Initiative.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on October 31 at the InterContinental London, The O2.

Tom Roberts, Head of Communications at Redrow, expressed the company’s pride in being named a finalist.

“It’s always an honour to be shortlisted for these prestigious awards, and we’re especially pleased to have been named as a finalist for Best Customer Satisfaction Initiative again, a category we won last year against strong competition,” he said.

“Our efforts to provide the best experience for our customers continues to underpin everything we do, while our work to support communities has also been recognised.”

Redrow is particularly hopeful for its playmaking campaign, which is in contention for both the Best Community Initiative and Best Marketing Initiative awards.

The campaign, designed to encourage outdoor play, has involved in-depth research and collaboration with play experts, along with a series of “Please Play Here” events, competitions, and community support activities.

The Housebuilder Awards, now in their 20th year, are among the most sought-after honours in the construction industry, recognising outstanding achievements in various areas such as customer satisfaction, marketing, design, staff development, regeneration, and sustainability.

The awards highlight the importance of quality and innovation in housebuilding, with categories that reflect the diverse aspects of the industry.