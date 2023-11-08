Deeside based Redrow celebrates prestigious customer satisfaction honour at Housebuilder Awards

Deeside based Redrow has been crowned with the Best Customer Satisfaction Initiative at the esteemed Housebuilder Awards.

The event, which is a highlight within the residential development sector, took place at the luxurious InterContinental London at The O2 earlier this month, spotlighting the UK's top residential developers.

Tom Roberts, the head of communications at Redrow, which has its headquarters at St David's Park in Ewloe, shared the company's pride in this significant triumph.

"Winning in the category that directly affects our customers validates our commitment to them and is a testament to our hard work," said Tom.

He further emphasised Redrow's pioneering digital home-buying experience that merges digital efficiency with a touch of personal service.

The innovative approach guides customers from the initial reservation phase to the final steps of home ownership and beyond, setting new industry standards.

Central to Redrow's customer-centric approach is its platform, My Redrow.

This exclusive online portal revolutionises the way customers engage with the home-buying process.

It offers extensive online support throughout the sales and aftersales stages, allowing customers to manage their preferences, handle reservations, access legal documents and plans, monitor construction progress, and customize their new homes with various options and extras.

The platform's latest feature, Homeowner Support, extends this personalized experience even after the move-in phase.

Earlier this year, Redrow's innovative strides were also recognized when they clinched the Best Application of Technology at the Customer Satisfaction Awards, an accolade that spans all industry sectors in the UK.

Now in its 19th year, the Housebuilder Awards continues to honour the crème de la crème of the housebuilding sector, celebrating achievements in customer satisfaction, marketing, design, staff development, regeneration, and sustainability.

Redrow's latest victory adds another feather to their cap, highlighting their dedication to enhancing the customer experience in the homebuilding industry.

