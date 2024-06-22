Deeside based Locit champions women in manufacturing and engineering

A Deeside-based locker manufacturer, Locit, is making strides in addressing gender disparity in the manufacturing and engineering sectors by supporting the career aspirations of women like Jessy Pauletto, a motorbike mechanic turned production assistant.

Locit, a designer and manufacturer of steel lockers and innovative storage solutions, is dedicated to championing women’s employment in these traditionally male-dominated fields.

This commitment comes in response to a report from Engineering UK, which revealed a decline in the number of women working in engineering, from 16.5% to 15.7% over the past year. Additionally, women constitute only 26% of the manufacturing workforce.

At Locit, 25% of the 45-strong workforce are women, distributed across production, administrative, and sales roles.

In recognition of International Women in Engineering Day 2024 (INWED24), the company has pledged to intensify its efforts to address gender disparity and showcase its advanced manufacturing processes and technologies to attract more women into the sector.

Jessy Pauletto is a testament to Locit’s initiative. As a production assistant, she plays a crucial role in ensuring smooth manufacturing operations to meet growing demand. For Jessy, this role is a dream come true, allowing her to pursue her long-held career ambitions.

“I was always curious about how things worked,” Jessy explained. “If a household appliance broke down, I would take it apart, work my way around its mechanism using guides and try to fix it. I had a mechanical mindset and loved using my hands.”

Unable to afford a technical education initially, Jessy trained and worked as a masseuse and later as a tattoo artist. However, her passion for engineering led her to retrain as a motorbike mechanic.

After moving to the UK in 2021, Jessy faced challenges as her Brazilian qualifications were not recognized, making it difficult to find suitable work.

At Locit, Jessy discovered an environment where her skills and passion were valued. Within less than a year, she was promoted to team leader.

“Just being in an engineering environment is a buzz,” Jessy said. “It’s where I feel most at home, getting my hands dirty, playing a part in making these fantastic products from scratch. While only a few of us women are on the factory floor, the guys are supportive and inclusive. Locit has provided me with a fantastic opportunity to work in a modern manufacturing environment, learn more skills, and progress to working on the machinery. I feel incredibly lucky.”

Richard Williams, CEO of Locit, expressed his pride in Jessy’s achievements and the company’s commitment to supporting women in engineering. “In honour of International Women in Engineering Day, we are thrilled to spotlight Jessy’s inspiring journey from Brazil to a dynamic role at Locit, exemplifying the contribution of women to engineering fields worldwide. Her story stems from curiosity, resilience, and a passion for machinery, which has guided her career and broken barriers.

“Locit is genuinely dedicated to supporting women in engineering by creating growth opportunities and fostering an inclusive environment. Jessy’s journey embodies how the company recognises and nurtures talent, regardless of gender.”