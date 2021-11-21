Deeside based industrial supplier unites colleges for ‘Trade Olympics’ and North Wales skills drive

Students competed in a Trade Olympics and exhibition driven by a leading industrial supplier.

Deeside and Rhyl-based GE Tools held events in partnership with Grwp Llandrillo Menai and Coleg Cambria.

Coleg Llandrillo Rhyl saw dozens of Construction and Engineering learners battle for medals in plumbing, carpentry and joinery, brickwork, motor vehicle services, vehicle body repair and fabrication and welding, while also welcoming sector businesses on-site.

The previous evening, Coleg Cambria Deeside hosted an open event, attended by GE Tools and manufacturers and suppliers from across the area.

Chris Owen, Managing Director of GE Tools, said the “incredible response” from attendees at both institutions bodes well for the future of these trades in North Wales and beyond.

“We had two brilliant days with the colleges and there was a fantastic atmosphere among the learners and industry representatives,” said Chris.

“Across both campuses we had an incredible response, with hundreds of people taking part and attending, so we thank them for their support.”

He added: “The main aim of the Trade Olympics was to inspire confidence that this is a strong sector with many career opportunities, and I think the learners embraced that.

“We are fortunate to have two of the best colleges in the country on our doorstep, with skilled lecturers and outstanding facilities, so for the students there is no better platform for them to go on and be successful.”

Ian Hogg, Assistant Principal at Coleg Cambria’s Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Deeside, echoed those words.

He said: “We felt it would be great for potential new students to see a range of quality tools, equipment and safety wear used by industry on display, so we thank Chris and the team for bringing everything together.

“It created a real buzz on the evening for all the visitors, parents and students alike; there was also positive feedback from the manufacturers and suppliers, who plan to get more involved in the future with our students.

“They suggested safety talks and training on the use of equipment as just two examples of how they could engage our learners. Thanks again to GE Tools for your continued support.”

Meanwhile, Coleg Llandrillo say the Trade Olympics demonstrated the ability and passion of their students in a pressure situation.

“They really enjoyed themselves and gained much needed experience in a competitive environment, giving them the confidence to go forward and enter Welsh, national and international competitions,” said Salah Berdouk, the college’s Assistant Principal for Computing and Creative Industries, Construction and Engineering.

“We want them to get excited about the career choice they have made and become proud of their achievements.

“Thanks again to GE Tools for their part in a fantastic day, and for generously supplying prizes for the winners and everyone who took part.”