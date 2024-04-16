Deeside based Iceland launches first ever supermarket customer election manifesto

Deeside-based Iceland Foods has launched the first-ever supermarket election manifesto – written for customers, by customers.

The move comes following a pledge by executive chairman, Richard Walker, that Iceland would use its platform to give customers a voice during election year.

Fronting the panel are seven customers from across the UK who applied to lead the manifesto and share their views every month in the run up to the election.

Up to 6,000 customers will support with monthly surveys and Iceland will publish the manifesto this summer and share it with all political parties.

The panel have already completed their first assignment, looking at the impact falling inflation has on their weekly budgets – with 100% claiming they’re worse off than they were in 2019, and 83% said that the government and business leaders are not doing enough to tackle the issues.

The panel also said that increases to insurance and utility bills in particular, were crippling their household budgets.

The panellists visited Iceland HQ in Deeside to meet Richard and Iceland bosses – and weren’t shy in sharing their views during a tour of an Iceland store (pictured).

Richard Walker commented: “Visiting stores over the past few months, customers have told me they have had enough of being told what they should care about and wanted their chance to be the voice of the high street. The Iceland Manifesto is their chance to do just that.

“From what the cost-of-living really means, to supporting our towns and villages, they’ll leave no stone unturned, and we’ll make sure we publish a full summary of their views later this year to hopefully inspire politicians to do less talking and more listening.”

The panel includes Angelique Conolly, an administrator from Wakefield. When asked about being selected for the panel, she said: “Getting the chance to use Iceland’s platform to give my side of the story is important to me.”

“I’ve felt patronised by politicians in the past and you do wonder if they are really listening – for the upcoming election I have no clue who to vote for.”

“I’m looking forward to helping write the Iceland Manifesto and helping represent other Iceland customers like me.”