Deeside based housebuilder Redrow wins global award for efforts to reduce waste

Deeside based Redrow has won a global award for its efforts to reduce waste.

The Ewloe headquartered company’s environmentally friendly ‘Reduce the Rubble’ campaign won bronze at the Global Good Awards in the category of Waste Reduction and Minimisation.

As part of its drive to reduce waste, Redrow launched its Reduce the Rubble initiative in 2020.

The project tracked all waste produced during construction of a standard four-bedroom detached ‘Oxford’ house type across three sites and looked at how this could be reduced in future during procurement, design and construction.

Redrow is the first national housebuilder to undertake a waste project of this calibre at this scale and actions taken as a direct result of the initiative will help the housebuilder towards meeting its target of reducing waste intensity by 10% by 2022.

Judges commented: “Reduce the Rubble is an important project to drive better performance,” adding there was “good evidence of education through the research project itself and also use of Tool Box Talks and other initiatives” with teams and contractors on site.

Another judge added Redrow “clearly understand consumer demand for waste reduction.”

Based in the UK but open to companies and organisations from outside the country too, the Global Good Awards 2021 recognise and reward change across all aspects of purpose-driven sustainability and social impact. This year the scheme attracted more entries than ever, up 40% on 2020.

ITV won 2021 Global Good Company of the Year, a category in which Redrow won a Silver award last year.

Big names like Aviva, DPD, GSK, and Samsung were among the other winners.

CEO of the Global Good Awards Karen Sutton said: “These awards are not celebrating tick-box sustainability exercises but real, core business and social practices and achievements that are part-and-parcel of the way an organisation operates.

“We’re in a crucial decade requiring urgent action and, as such, our award winners have to achieve a certain percentage score in order to get on the podium.”

“Given the past 18 months we’ve all been through, it’s fantastic to see that working towards a better world for people, the planet and the global economy hasn’t fallen off the radar.”

Redrow’s sustainability manager Olivia Ward, who led on the Reduce the Rubble project, said: “Having our waste reduction and minimisation efforts recognised on a global stage is a huge source of pride for the sustainability team and indeed the whole of Redrow.”

“Our ambition to become ever more sustainable is driven from the very top of the company.”

“Reduce the Rubble was a project designed to explore in detail where our waste streams originate and how these could be reduced, by engaging with our design, commercial and construction teams as well as our contractors and suppliers.”

“Our work in this area is ongoing and we will continue to use the results of the project to create a tangible reduction in the amount of waste produced.”

For more on the awards see: www.globalgoodawards.co.uk