Deeside based charity issues warm hub reminder

A Deeside-based charity has issued a reminder that its warm hubs will continue to operate until the end of March. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Can Cook, Well-Fed social enterprise is working in partnership with the Diocese of St Asaph to offer a chance to get warm and enjoy free soup, a bread roll and a cuppa in good company. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project, which runs in Connah’s Quay and Shotton every week, also offers a free freshly-prepared meal to take home. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Its aim is to support people during the cost of living crisis. Can Cook, Well-Fed is a social enterprise which is passionate about helping people eat well even during these challenging times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The warm hubs in Deeside are run out of St Marks Parish Church on Church Street in Connahs Quay from 11am-2pm on Thursdays and St Ethelwold’s Church Hall on Chester Road East in Shotton from 4.30-6.30pm on a Friday. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It’s free of charge with all welcome to call in. Can Cook, Well-Fed is based on Rowley’s Business Park in Shotton and runs a raft of different projects to support people through these tough times. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Its slow cooker project has proved a big hit, with people given advice and slow cooker packs to enable them to cook up delicious fresh meals on a budget. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The organisation is on Facebook, where a range of cooking tips and recipes are amongst the savvy advice given out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Can Cook, Well-Fed also operates two mobile shops which can be a lifesaver for many, going out into communities to offer fresh food to enable people to eat well and without breaking the bank. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Faith Lightfoot, Can Cook, Well-Fed’s social programmes manager, said their mission was to give people fresh and healthy food to give them the strength to cope with the day-to-day challenges faced by so many at the moment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said it was also a good way to get people out of the house and together to meet others, which is a boost to mental health too. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She said: “The cost of living has gone through the roof for everybody. With these two warm hubs in Connah’s Quay and Shotton there’s a place for people to come during the colder months because that’s when it hits hardest.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Explaining what lay at the heart of the work of Can Cook, Well-Fed, Faith added: “The main thing for us is the importance of fresh food and the difference it can make in people’s lives. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“If you eat well then you are going to be able to cope well and if you don’t eat well then you are not going to be able to make those decisions that can help you in a crisis.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The warm hubs run until the end of March. For more information about the projects and support provided by Can Cook, Well-Fed, visit their website at cancook.co.uk/ or their Facebook page at facebook.com/CanCookWellFed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

