Dee Park Community Woodland – “We would love it if every family in Shotton came to plant a tree”

Thousands of trees are set to be planted on a former steelworks playing field as part of a project to enhance biodiversity in Deeside.

Care and Repair North East Wales has been awarded a grant of nearly £165,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for the ‘Dee Park Community Woodland’ project.

Flintshire County Council and Tata are also contributing to the project on the former Shotton Steel playing fields which sits between the North Wales Coast railway line and the River Dee in Shotton.

In addition, Care and Repair North East Wales – a not for -profit organisation – will receive additional funding through Plant!, a Welsh Government funded scheme to plant a tree for every child born in Wales.

Two Rangers and a Community Engagement Ranger have been appointed to work on the project.

During the winter months, the organisation will be working with the local community, including schools and community groups, to plant 3500 young trees and 500 metres of new hedgerows at the park.

It will also be restoring the unmanaged, mature woodland that edges the Wales Coast Path and the cycleway, linking to the park to provide wildlife corridors.

The organisation wants “every family in Shotton” to plant a tree at Dee Park and an event ia taking place on Saturday, November 27, which will get the ball rolling.

Wendy Nulty, Dee Park Community Engagement Ranger, said: “We would love it if every family in Shotton came to plant a tree.”

“Our first tree planting event to mark the start of National Tree Week is on Saturday 27th November from midday until 3pm.”

“Everyone is welcome. Please wear suitable footwear and warm weather clothes.”

“Planting will continue until March so there will be plenty of other opportunities if you can’t come that day.”

Wendy Bowden CEO Care and Repair said: “This is a very timely project as the tree planting will reduce our carbon footprint and help in the fight against climate change.”

“The project will enhance the biodiversity of the area, which already includes a fabulous wildflower meadow that was planted in 2019.”

“The funding will also enable us to create a secure Environmental Education and Wellbeing Activity Site for local schools and community group use and to install a surfaced path linking the railway bridges with the Coast Path to make the site more accessible.”

“We are delighted about the grant and excited about getting started.”

“We really appreciate the ongoing support from Countryside Services and hope that Dee Park will be a real asset to the community.”

Andrew White, Director of the National Lottery Heritage Find in Wales said: “Nature is our oldest form of heritage and it’s never been more important to aid nature’s recovery, and this is why funding landscapes and nature is a key priority for The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales.”

“The Dee Park Community Woodland project is a fantastic example of how we can increase public access to our natural heritage in an urban location, increase biodiversity and provide opportunities for learning about and enjoying nature.”

Flintshire’s Leader, Councillor Ian Roberts visited the project recently, he said: “I fully support the partnership work to rejuvenate this area.”

“I would particularly like to thank the volunteers for their efforts and dedication.”

“The local community is at the heart of the project.”

“Local schools and junior sports teams, Deeside Round Table, plus volunteers from Tata Steel and Vimto have already offered support but there’s plenty to do and we would love to hear from other groups or individuals who are interested in getting involved.”