Dedicated NSPCC shop volunteer takes on 140-mile North Wales Pilgrims Way walk for charity

An NSPCC Cymru/Wales shop volunteer has taken on a huge challenge to raise money for the child protection charity.

Madeleine Edwards, who volunteers her time every Thursday at the NSPCC shop in Dyserth, completed a 140-mile walk from Basingwerk Abbey to Aberdaron to raise crucial funds for the charity.

Taking a total of 13 days to complete, Madeleine and her husband, Nick, walked the North Wales Pilgrims Way, enjoying the stunning scenery of the Welsh countryside, all the way to the coast.

Madeleine has raised over £400 for the NSPCC, which will help the charity continue to support children and young people from abuse and neglect through services such as Childline. Madeleine has been a dedicated volunteer for the shop in Dyserth for three years and was inspired to take on the lengthy walk after reading the book, ‘North Wales Pilgrims Way: The official guide to the Welsh Camino’, by Chris Potter.

Madeleine says: “This fantastic book spurred me on to commit to this stunning walk. Not only does it give you a thorough guide on the route, but it also allows you to mark each milestone you reach in the form of stamp recording. And what better way to take on this monumental walk then to raise money for the NSPCC at the same time?

“Volunteering at the shop in Dyserth gives me a great insight into what the NSPCC does to help children and provide them with the support they need.

“I’m so proud to be a volunteer for the NSPCC and by taking on this tough, but rewarding, challenge it will help the charity continue its vital work in helping children and young people across the country.”

Supporting the children’s charity has been a community tradition with a fundraising committee formed in Dyserth more than 90 years ago to help raise funds for the NSPCC.

Following several pop-up charity shops, the first permanent community store in north Wales was opened in 2003 and in 2018, the team moved to their current location behind the High Street in Dyserth.

Nearby Prestatyn is home to one of the charity’s 12 Childline bases, which support children and young people across the UK with any worries or concerns they are facing. Madeleine’s fundraising and awareness will help the base continue to be there for them.

Emma Brennan, Supporter Fundraising Manager for NSPCC Cymru/Wales said: “Volunteers like Madeleine already give so much of their time and support to the NSPCC, which is fantastic. However, to then take on a great challenge such as the Pilgrims Way and raise money to help even more children is amazing! We are very grateful to Madeleine and Nick for their valuable support to the NSPCC, which will help us to continue our vital work in helping keep children safe.”