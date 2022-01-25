Debate set to take place in Westminster this week on plans for a new railway station in Flintshire

A debate will take place in parliament this week on plans for a new railway station in Flintshire.

MP’s will be holding a debate on Friday about a potential new station at Greenfield.

Politicians and community leaders want to bring trains back to Holywell for the first time in over half a century.

The town has been without a dedicated service for rail passengers since the Holywell Junction station in nearby Greenfield closed in 1966.

It means that residents are currently required to travel around five miles to Flint to catch trains along the north Wales coastline or towards Chester.

A new railway station with park and ride facilities would be an integral part of an integrated transport solution serving Holywell and North Flintshire.

Located on the old Holywell Junction station site in Greenfield, a new station would provide a long term and sustainable driver for the future economic wellbeing of Holywell and North Flintshire linking in with the local Active Travel Plan.

In September last year, the Welsh Government published its priority plans on the North Wales Metro project.

The metro aims to reduce rural isolation, help reduce carbon emissions, encourage transport-oriented development and regeneration, and open up new opportunities in employment, business, and leisure across the region and north-west England.

Alongside the introduction of new trains to the Borderlands line later this year, the plan states that Transport for Wales would be further improving the Wales and Borders network through the introduction of new trains, improving transport integration and connection at Shotton and Wrexham General, and general public transport improvements in and around the Deeside Enterprise Zone.

New stations at Greenfield, Broughton and Deeside Industrial Estate form part of the plans.

The Welsh Government has provided £50,000 for a feasibility study to further explore options for the development of a station at Greenfield.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has now secured a debate in parliament, he said: “On Friday, the very last piece of business for the week is going to be what’s called an adjournment debate all about Greenfield station.

We have been looking at and campaigning for a station at Greenfield for an awfully long time, as many people have and there’s going to be an actual debate specifically about Greenfield on the floor of the House on Friday afternoon… it’s a difficult thing to secure those because they’re very sought after debates.”