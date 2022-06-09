Dandy’s celebrating Wales World Cup qualification by giving local primary schools £250 each of products for sports pitches

A leading landscape supplies firm is celebrating Wales getting to the World Cup finals in Qater later this year by offering five local primary schools products to keep their sports pitches in top-notch condition.

Adam Dandy, the CEO of Flintshire based Dandys Topsoil is offering £250 worth of products such as grass seed, topsoil, pitch dressings and sand to five schools and has asked the public to nominate which schools should get the generous donation.

The Sealand Road headquartered business hit the headlines earlier this week when their Welsh flag – the biggest in Wales – featured in articles following Wales’ stunning World Cup qualifier win over Ukraine on Sunday.

The company is a keen supporter of grassroots football with its sponsorship of Hawarden Rangers FC and former Manchester United, Coventry City and Aston Villa centre forward Dion Dublin is a Dandy’s ambassador.

On Thursday evening, Adam Dandy posted on Twitter: “To celebrate Wales getting to the World Cup we’d like to give 5 local Welsh Primary Schools £250.00 worth each of supplies from http://dandys.com for their Sports Pitches, they can pick from Grass Seed, Topsoil, Pitch Dressings, Sand.”

To enter people are being asked to follow Dandy’s on Twitter, Nominate the school on Twitter the retweet it.

To celebrate Wales getting to the World Cup we’d like to give 5 local Welsh Primary Schools £250.00 worth each of supplies from https://t.co/kyn0cZvxCU for their Sports Pitches, they can pick from Grass Seed, Topsoil, Pitch Dressings, Sand… TO ENTER: Follow, Nominate & Retweet! pic.twitter.com/Vupw9Q0XHA — Adam Dandy (@AdamDandy) June 9, 2022

[Photo | thechesterblog.com]