Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 1st Nov 2022

Updated: Tue 1st Nov

Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’ with the voices of The Red Wall released as Wales’ official World Cup 2022 anthem

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Dafydd Iwan’s iconic ‘Yma o Hyd’ has been remastered from its original tapes, elements re-recorded and dramatically mixed with the voices of The Red Wall as the official anthem for Cymru’s appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hidden microphones inside Cardiff City Stadium during the two FIFA World Cup Play-Off matches recorded over 70,000 voices of The Red Wall singing ‘Yma o Hyd’ along with Dafydd Iwan as Cymru created history by qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958.

The song also features the voices of the Cymru squad singing the emotionally charged song in their post-match celebrations with Dafydd Iwan on the pitch following their 1-0 victory over Ukraine that was secured by Gareth Bale’s free kick.

‘Yma o Hyd’ was originally recorded by Dafydd Iwan and Ar Log in 1983 as a passionate song of defiance about the survival of the Welsh language against all the odds. The song’s title translates to ‘We’re Still Here’ and celebrates Welsh as one of the oldest living languages in the world.

The song has become synonymous with the recent success of the Cymru National Teams and Dafydd Iwan has spent time with both the men’s and women’s squads to explain the cultural importance of the song.

“Yma o Hyd has become a national slogan and now the song which gave meaning to it is the official anthem of the Cymru National Team for the World Cup,” commented Dafydd Iwan about the remastered version of his anthem.

“It’s an impossible dream come true and the incredible sound of The Red Wall on this track is exciting and inspiring to hear. This version of Yma o Hyd forever documents a marvellous moment in Welsh history, with all those wonderful voices helping Cymru reach the World Cup with their passion.

“No other nation will have anything like this to inspire their team on the grandest stage of them all. So c’mon Cymru, let us tell the world that we are here.”

The official music video for Yma o Hyd will be released on the Football Association of Wales and Cymru digital channels on Monday, 7th November. At the same time, the track will be released by Sain Records and will be available to stream and download across all major platforms.

A week after the digital release a limited-edition CD will also be available to order (retail price £2.99) through www.sainwales.com,  which will also feature the Red Wall rendering of Hen Wlad fy Nhadau, all profits being invested directly into grassroots facilities across Wales.

Read Next

  • Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding
  • Transport for Wales opens brand-new training facility in Chester
  • Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight
  • Young people in Wales needed to shape future of National Lottery money

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Flintshire school’s well-being gardening project supported by housing developer funding

    News

    Transport for Wales opens brand-new training facility in Chester

    News

    Weather warning issued with heavy rain forecast overnight

    News

    Young people in Wales needed to shape future of National Lottery money

    News

    Connah’s Quay maintenance workshop could become a dog grooming parlour

    News

    Flintshire farmers raise concerns with North Wales Member of the Senedd

    News

    Chester’s brand-new 800 vehicle multi-storey car park is now open

    News

    Flintshire Council: Deadline approaching for applications to secondary schools

    News

    Large number of people with prepayment meters yet redeemed energy support vouchers

    News




    Read 456,770 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn