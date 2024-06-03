D-Day 80th anniversary beacons to shine bright along Flintshire coastline

Beacons will be lit in Flintshire to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of those involved.

Flintshire’s Access and Natural Environment Team, in collaboration with local partners, will illuminate the beacons along the coast on June 6 at 9.15 pm, joining a nationwide tribute.

The international tribute will be read at each site as part of the national commemoration events taking place across the country recognising the effort and sacrifice of those that took part in D-Day itself and those who supported them from home.

Along the Flintshire Coast the beacons will be lit at Bagillt (Bettisfield), Greenfield Dock, Flint Point, Flint (RNLI) and Saltney, joining the hundreds of others across the country lit as lamp lights of peace.

The wood for the beacons has been sponsored by local tree surgeon company Hollywell Tree Care.

Each beacon has its own design, with the dragon beacon in Bettisfield a spectacle in its own right.

Designed and built by local artisan and blacksmith Peter Carlyle this impressive beacon watches over the estuary of the river Dee.

As part of the celebrations for D-Day local volunteers and partners have once again stepped up to help make the events a success.

At Bettisfield the Bagillt Action Group are providing refreshments and music to help remember this important day in history with military vehicles attending.

The Holywell Mayor and Town Crier will read tributes at Greenfield Dock, the Flint Mayor and Deputy Mayor at Flint and Flint Point and the Mayor at Saltney. The local RNLI team will be lighting the Beacon by the RNLI station at Flint.

“We hope that members of the public will join us to remember this historic event giving a mark or respect and thanks to those whose actions resulted in ensuring freedom for future generations.” A spokesperson said.