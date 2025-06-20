M56 reopens westbound between J14 and J15 after collision

All westbound lanes on the M56 have now reopened after a crash between Junction 14 (Chester Services / Helsby) and Junction 15 (M53) caused disruption this evening.

The incident, reported around 7.50 pm on 20 June 2025, led to a complete standstill with traffic reportedly not moving for over 45 minutes.

A motorist posted on X at the time, “Avoid #M56 westbound by M56/M53 junction heading towards Chester and North Wales. Accident causing complete standstill, assume road is closed as not moved for 45 minutes + @HighwaysNWEST”.

Highways officers have since cleared the scene and confirmed that all lanes have been reopened.

However, residual delays remain while traffic eases through the affected area.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or consider alternative routes if possible until congestion subsides.

