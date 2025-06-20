Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 20th Jun 2025

Updated: Fri 20th Jun

M56 reopens westbound between J14 and J15 after collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

All westbound lanes on the M56 have now reopened after a crash between Junction 14 (Chester Services / Helsby) and Junction 15 (M53) caused disruption this evening.

The incident, reported around 7.50 pm on 20 June 2025, led to a complete standstill with traffic reportedly not moving for over 45 minutes.

A motorist posted on X at the time, “Avoid #M56 westbound by M56/M53 junction heading towards Chester and North Wales. Accident causing complete standstill, assume road is closed as not moved for 45 minutes + @HighwaysNWEST”.

Highways officers have since cleared the scene and confirmed that all lanes have been reopened.

However, residual delays remain while traffic eases through the affected area.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys or consider alternative routes if possible until congestion subsides.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]

Latest News

  • A55: Fire crews praised for Conwy Tunnel blaze response
  • Flintshire cancer survivor issues screening plea
  • A55: Police advise hauliers to avoid Conwy Tunnel contraflow


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    A55: Fire crews praised for Conwy Tunnel blaze response

    News

    Flintshire cancer survivor issues screening plea

    News

    A55: Police advise hauliers to avoid Conwy Tunnel contraflow

    News

    Sustainable Investing: The Latest Trends in the UK Financial Market

    News

    Unreal Showdowns: Designing Posters for Competitions That Don’t Exist

    News

    Thunderstorm warning issued for Flintshire

    News

    Contraflow set up on A55 after tunnel blaze

    News

    Flintshire: Schools facing ‘perfect storm’ of funding pressure and increasing demand for ALN support

    News

    Warning issued as Welsh wildfires quadruple

    News




    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn