Council planners finally approve Flintshire dairy farms popular milk vending machines

A local MP has welcomed the decision by Flintshire Council planners to give approval to farms popular milk vending machines following a long planning row.

The self-serve machines, which offer bottled milk and milkshakes, were installed at Mynydd Mostyn farm in Trelogan, near Holywell, at the start of last year.

The roadside attraction, which is open 24 hours a day, has been a huge success for farmers Einion and Elliw Jones, with customers queuing in their droves.

However, the future of the venture was cast into doubt after it was revealed the shed which houses the machines was placed on land which forms part of the Mostyn Hall estate without planning permission.

Flintshire Council denied a request for a lawful development certificate to confirm it was acceptable due to the scale of the business and lack of parking at the site.

Mr and Mrs Jones submitted a formal planning application to the council which has now been approved.

Delyn MP Rob Roberts met with Mr and Mrs Jones late summer, he provided a letter of support which stated, “I feel that your well run and supported business should be allowed to continue, enforcement activity should cease, and you should be granted a Lawful Development Certificate”.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the Council have approved the application subject to certain conditions being met.

Rob Roberts said: “I’m delighted at the news that the county council planners have approved Mr and Mrs Jones’ application, and that the milkshake vending machines can remain in situ.

“Farmers and their ingenuity are the lifeblood of our rural communities and diversification like this can add so much to our local economy.”

“I have written to the Jones’ and the county council to congratulate them on a sensible and successful outcome.”

“However, I have urged the council to understand the pressure and stress this type of action causes to businesses and individuals and to do everything in their power to ensure current and future cases are dealt with swiftly and diligently.”

