Council appeals for information after freezers full of dead game birds dumped in Flintshire

Flintshire Council is appealing for information after two freezers filled with dead game birds were dumped by the side of a rural road.

A couple who had parked up on Halkyn Mountain made the grim discovery on Wednesday morning.

It is believed the two chest freezers were fly-tipped sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday by the Halkyn to Rhes-y-cae Road.

One freezer was swimming in defrosted blood from the birds, there were also a number of pheasants and some smaller game birds inside.

The other freezer was packed with geese, pheasants, pigeons, partridge as well as a large amount of pork.

All birds are tied at the neck and the heads were taken off.

A post on the Halkyn Mountain Community Facebook page asks if anyone has “cameras on the Halkyn to Rhesycae Road, or coming through the Windmill or any through roads of a vehicle carrying two freezers on the back or a transit van please inbox the page.”

“This has had to of been done in the night!”

The post goes on to say: “A couple parked on the corner bend towards Rhesycae came across these dumped freezers.”

“They decided to investigate and couldn’t check one freezer as heavy and upside down but the other freezer had inside pheasants and smaller birds all dead.”

“How can anybody human do this to our beautiful mountain and also dump its contents.”

“These birds have been frozen and then they have decided to just dump the freezers with them in.”

“An eye sore, also a danger to wildlife who could try to get in the open one.”

“Thank you to the couple who reported it to the page.”

“We will also get the freezer numbers to see where they were purchased from. ”

“This is got to be someone who has a shoot! So let’s hope your ignorance doesn’t bounce back and bite you in the backside.”

“You’ve been told and have a chance to come back and get them and remove them or you may just be getting a visit from North Wales Police!”

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said:

“Flintshire County Council has been made aware of a fly tip on Halkyn Mountain and a member of the environmental enforcement team has been in attendance to undertake an investigation.”

“If any member of the public has information relating to this event then we ask them to contact Streetscene on 01352 701234. Arrangements are being made to clear the area.”

