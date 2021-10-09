Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 9th Oct 2021

Could you help to ease the driving test backlog? Driving school calls for more instructors

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Adults with full driving licences are being urged to train as approved driving instructors (ADIs) to help clear a backlog of around 420,000 tests.

The mammoth waiting list has grown over the past year as the number of people taking their test fell by 73%, largely due to pandemic-related cancellations.

ADI numbers are falling too, with a thousand fewer instructors in March 2021 (38,000) compared to March 2020.

According to a letter penned by Loveday Ryder, Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in March this year, the average waiting time for a test is 17 weeks.

The recent call for instructors suggests that the situation has worsened.

Peter Brabin, Head of Training at Bill Plant Driving School said: “After the past 18 months the driving school industry has faced, we’re going to effectively be playing catch-up for a long time.”

Mr Brabin explained that the overall ratio of drivers to instructors “has changed dramatically” and the imbalance could be here to stay, well into 2022.

He added: “We’re calling on adults all over the UK who might be out of work or considering a career change to really think hard about becoming a driving instructor.”

Pass rates in theory tests have increased by 8.6% in a year, further proof that demand for practical tests may be growing. Meanwhile, 51% of learners are passing their practical test first time. Those lucky enough to book a test appear to be making the most of the opportunity.

It’s not only driving tests that have been affected, but lessons too.

Back in July, a survey from Young Driver found that 81% of instructors are reporting waiting lists for lessons.2

One in four (26%) ADIs surveyed said their waiting lists stretch to more than three months, while 6% claimed that learners would have to wait more than six months for a slot.

With lessons so hard to come by, full licence holders might want to consider teaching a learner driver themselves.

Learner drivers now face the increased risk that they’ll have to retake a theory test if their certificates expire before the date of a practical test. The prospect has triggered as-yet unsuccessful petitions to government to extend theory test certificates.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

“The real work starts now” says new Penyffordd County Councillor following by-election victory

News

A “true joy” writing music for epic new BBC series ‘Wonders of the Celtic Deep’ says world-renowned Flintshire composer

News

Jack Sargeant Column: “Mental health, one of the biggest challenges we face is reaching those who are struggling”

News

Flintshire teenager given 10 year prison sentence following razor attack in Llandudno nightclub

News

Talented Flintshire artist pursues business dream after reaching final of animal extinction contest

News

Former Wales international Neal Eardley signs for Connah’s Quay Nomads

News

Drakeford: Wales facing a challenging winter ahead with Covid and flu circulating fully at the same time

News

Tim Hortons, Primark, Cineworld and Footasylum amongst host of companies recruiting at Broughton jobs fair

News

Wrexham Glyndwr students prepare for WorldSkills UK national finals

News





Read 413,101 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn