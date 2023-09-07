Costa food alert: Sandwiches & wraps may contain stones

Leading coffee shop chain, Costa, has issued a recall for several of its sandwich and wrap products amidst concerns that they may contain small stones, presenting a potential choking hazard.

The recall, initiated on the guidance of the Food Standards Agency (FSA), highlights the risk that these products could be unsafe for consumption.

The affected products include:

Costa Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Pack size: 192g Use by: 06, 07, and 08 September 2023

Costa Southern Fried Chicken Wrap Pack size: 214g Use by: 06, 07, and 08 September 2023

Costa Chicken Salad Sandwich Pack size: 206g Use by: 06, 07, and 08 September 2023

Costa BLT Sandwich Pack size: 182g Use by: 06, 07, and 08 September 2023



The FSA has recommended that consumers who have purchased any of the above items refrain from consuming them. Instead, they should return the products to the place of purchase for a complete refund.

Costa has taken proactive steps in recalling the products and notifying their customers about the potential hazard.

They have issued recall notices providing explanations regarding the recall and offering guidance on the subsequent steps for those who have purchased the affected products.

For concerned consumers seeking further details or clarification, Costa has provided a direct contact line: 0333 003 5883.

The FSA routinely issues notices related to product withdrawals and recalls, ensuring the safety and well-being of the consumers.

If a food product is determined unsuitable for sale, it is either "withdrawn" (removed from sale) or "recalled" (customers are advised to return the product).

