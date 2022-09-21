Consultation launches over plans to introduce additional teaching training day

A consultation over plans to introduce an additional teacher training day for schools has been launched.

The Welsh Government say the extra Inset (introduction of additional in service training) day would be used “for the education profession to provide additional time for them to engage with professional learning to support the introduction of the new curriculum for Wales and other priorities which will have an impact in the classroom.”

This would be in place for the next three academic years and if there is broad support for the proposals, the first additional INSET day would be in the Summer term of the 2022 to 2023 academic year.

The Welsh Government, said: “We recognise that this additional INSET day may cause difficultly for some parents or carers, and that there may be concern around the impact of learners losing an additional day of learning.

“However, we consider that this approach is essential to enable all practitioners to continue to develop their skills in order to support the changes to the education system in Wales, and to make a difference to teaching and learning in the classroom in the longer-term.”

It is proposed that the professional learning delivered during the INSET day would be “focused solely on the three priorities of roll-out of Curriculum for Wales, ALN reform and ensuring equity in education” and not for “professional learning related to other school priorities or mandatory professional learning (such as Health and Safety training).”

Speaking on the launch of the consultation, Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language, said: “Research and inspection evidence reveals the single most important influence on learner success within the education system is the quality of teaching and learning.

“It is therefore important to ensure that teachers are supported to consider how the curriculum and other education reforms will impact on learner outcomes.

“The consultation sets out that the proposed additional INSET day would be specifically aimed at supporting the profession with changes aligned to the roll-out of the Curriculum for Wales and other national priorities, such as Additional Learning Needs (ALN) reform and equity in education.

“The consultation will run until the 28 October 2022 and I would encourage all with an interest in the education sector, including practitioners, parents/carers and learners, to get involved and respond to the consultation.”

You can take part in the Welsh Government consultation here.

