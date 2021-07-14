Conservatives call for a Wales-specific inquiry into handling of Covid pandemic

Calls for a Wales-specific inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic will be debated in the Senedd later today.

Welsh Conservatives say they will be putting pressure on the Labour administration in Cardiff to hold an independent inquiry into COVID-19, in a motion that is co-signed by Plaid Cymru.

To propose that the Senedd:

Calls for an independent public inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wales.

Welsh Conservatives say the UK Government has already committed to holding a UK-wide inquiry, but to date, Labour ministers have refused to commit to hold a Welsh inquiry to examine decisions taken at a devolved level.

Russell George, Welsh Conservative Shadow Minister for Health, is calling on the Welsh Government “to step up and give the people of Wales the answers they are owed, and ensure government and our public services are fully prepared for any future pandemic”

Commenting ahead of the debate, George said: “Welsh Conservatives have been clear from the outset that there should be a separate UK and Wales inquiry into the pandemic”

“After the most difficult 18 months in living memory, we owe it to the people of Wales to learn what went right and what went wrong, not simply consigning the experience to a solitary, overlooked chapter in a mammoth investigation.

“We’ve had a fantastic vaccine rollout but it’s sadly unescapable that Wales also has the highest death rate of any home nation in the UK, and last week we learned that nearly a quarter of people who tragically died with coronavirus in our country caught it in a hospital setting.

“As such, Labour ministers can no longer shirk away from holding an inquiry. We owe it to the families who lost loved ones to ensure they have answers, and that Wales learns the lessons from the past 18 months and that our government and public services are fully prepared for any future pandemic.”

The debate will be viewable via Senedd.tv later today.