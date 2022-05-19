Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 19th May 2022

Updated: Thu 19th May

Connah’s Quay: Suspected drug dealers arrested following foot chase with police

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after police found suspected Class A drugs, a significant quantity of money and a pay-as-you-go ‘burner phone.’

Police were alerted to alleged drug dealing taking place on Tuesday evening and three suspects were identified by officers.

The suspects ran off but police gave chase and they were detained on Church Street.

A spokesperson for North Flintshire Police said: “Officers on patrol in Connah’s Quay on Tuesday evening (17 May) were alerted by a member of the public to suspected drug dealing taking place nearby.”

“Three male suspects were identified and a foot chase ensued prior to them being detained and searched near Church Street.”

“Two of the males, aged 27 and 35, were found in possession of a significant quantity of cash along with brown and white wraps of unknown substances and burner-style phones.”

“Both were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and were subsequently released under investigation.”

If you have concerns about drug dealing in your area, information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Just over 51% of immediately life threatening calls had ambulance response within eight minutes last month

News

Deeside gasification pioneer secures £300,000 UK Government backing to develop waste-to-hydrogen tech

News

Airbus: Ministry of Defence invites bids for New Medium Helicopter requirement which could be built at Broughton

News

Calls for reform of “broken” health services in North Wales

News

M56 in Cheshire reopens following earlier ‘police led incident’ heavy congestion in the area

News

Police: “Suspicious incident” in Hawarden prompts warning about cold callers

News

Welsh Government challenged over delays in installing Electric Vehicle charging points in North Wales

News

North Wales MS welcomes major investment in Deeside manufacturing jobs

News

UK petrol and diesel prices hit new record highs

News





Read 402,022 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn