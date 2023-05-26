Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets celebrate 80th year amidst Battle of Atlantic remembrance

Connah’s Quay Sea & Marine Cadets, TS Tuscan, celebrated their 80th year in an unforgettable evening filled with both commemoration and celebration, honouring their deep-rooted history and the Battle of the Atlantic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Parents, guardians, and relatives of the cadets were joined by dignitaries such as The Rt Hon Lord Jones P.C., President of TS Tuscan, accompanied by his wife Lady Janet, and the Lord Mayor of Wrexham, Brian Cameron, alongside the Lady Mayoress. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other guests included Andy Dunbobbin, North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Councillors from Connah’s Quay Town Council, District Officers from the Sea Cadet Corps, members of the Wrexham Branch of the Royal Naval Association, and many supporters who have stood with the unit in their recent grant application for Levelling up Funding. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The evening began with a poignant Commemoration Service led by the unit’s Chaplain, Reverend George Bearwood. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The attendees remembered HMS Tuscan, the WW2 ‘T’ class destroyer that served bravely in the Battle of Atlantic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The destroyer has a special place in the heart of the town, as it was adopted by the Town of Connah’s Quay during the Second World War. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Sea Cadet Unit proudly bears the name TS Tuscan in honour of this historical association. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following the service, the cadets shared their personal experiences of being Sea Cadets, providing an insight into the commitment and dedication required. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Unit’s Commanding Officer, Sub Lt Matthew Darcy, narrated his own journey from being a shy 10-year-old Sea Cadet to rising through the ranks to his current position. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Lord Mayor of Wrexham, once a Sea Cadet himself in the 1960s with TS Tuscan, gave an inspiring speech on how the confidence gained from being a cadet influenced his successful career. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The evening was brought to a close by Lord Jones, who praised the cadets and staff for their excellent presentations, rounding off a truly interesting and enjoyable evening. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ceremonial cutting of two celebratory cakes, adorned with the images of HMS Tuscan and the Unit’s Badge, was carried out by Lady Janet, marking a fitting end to a significant occasion. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 80th year of TS Tuscan has provided a momentous opportunity to reflect on their long-standing heritage, resilience, and the dedication of countless individuals over the decades. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As the unit enters its next chapter, it does so with the unwavering commitment to uphold its historical legacy and continue to inspire future generations of cadets. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

